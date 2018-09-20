How to adopt a rejected TSA pup 🐶

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wondered what happens to failed TSA detection dogs? Well, they could be the perfect pet for you!

TSA has a canine adoption program that allows you to bring “failed” puppy students home as a forever family member.

Here are some of their requirements...

🐶 You must have a fenced in yard at the time of applying.

🐶 There should be no intention of moving within six months of adopting a dog.

🐶 You must agree to provide the dog with appropriate medical care, exercise, training and companionship.

Head over to tsa.gov and search, "Canine Adoption Program" to fill out an application.

