COVINGTON –¬†A 28-year-old Franklinton man has been indicted for raping a 6-year-old girl last year.

A grand jury handed down charges of first degree rape of a victim under 13 against Wayne Howard Conley on September 19, according to the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Conley is accused of orally raping the girl at her home in Bush on July 18, 2017.