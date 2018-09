COVINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy for stealing and selling a Taser.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nathan Stokes faces charges of malfeasance and theft under $750, according to the office of District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

It is unclear whether or not Stokes was still employed by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at the time of the theft.