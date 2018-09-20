Candied Cheetos! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Do you crave salty or sweet snacks? Test Kitchen Taylor says, why not both?! These Candied Cheetos are sure to satisfy your snack cravings.

Candied Cheetos

1 bag Cheetos Puffs

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup brown sugar

4 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Pour Cheetos into a large mixing bowl.

Heat corn syrup, brown sugar, and butter over medium heat. Bring to a boil stirring frequently and allow to boil for one minute.

Pour caramel mixture over the Cheetos and stir until most pieces are well coated.

Spread Cheetos evenly out on a lined baking sheet and place in oven for 15 minutes. Continue to bake for one hour, checking every 15 minutes.

Remove from oven, cool and break into pieces if needed.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!