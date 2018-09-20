3 arrested in Houma for human trafficking

HOUMA, LA – Three people stand accused of human trafficking after police say they drugged a woman and forced her to have sex with multiple men over a period of three to five days for money and drugs.

The victim, who is in her 30s, told the Houma Police Department that she was already friends with 33-year-old Ashley Nichole Boudreaux, one of the accused human traffickers, before the abuse began.

Boudreaux met with the victim in a motel in Houma and introduced her to 29-year-old Dale Lirette and 32-year-old Dayna Nicole Thibodeaux.

Boudreaux, Thibodeaux, and Lirette fed the victim drugs and held her captive against her will, according to the HPD.

The trio brought the victim around to several different locations in Houma and in the Thibodaux area, drugging her and forcing her to have sex with men for money and drugs.

After holding the victim captive in this manner for as many as five days, the trio dropped the victim off at a convenience store in Lafourche Parish, where she called police and reported the incident.

Acting on information from the victim, Houma Police Department officers were able to track down the vehicle used by the three perpetrators, who were arrested without further incident.

Boudreaux, Thibodeaux, and Lirette have all been charged with human trafficking. Lirette also faces a contempt of court charge from an earlier incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.