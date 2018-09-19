× Victoria Beckham dancing to a Spice Girls song is a thing

She’s reportedly not in on a Spice Girls reunion, but by God Victoria Beckham dancing in a club to “Spice Up Your Life” will do for now.

Beckham posted a video of her getting her entire life to “Spice Up Your Life” at Mark’s Club in London’s ritzy Mayfair neighborhood and it’s gone viral.

“Disclaimer: high heels on the sofa at @marksclubmayfair,” Beckham’s caption reads in part.

British Vogue had the back story on how it all came about.

“Last night @britishvogue editor-in-chief @edward_enninful and @davidbeckham hosted a party at @marksclubmayfair to celebrate the 10th anniversary of @victoriabeckham’s brand,” says the caption on a photo of the editor, Edward Enninful, with Beckham and her husband, David Beckham.

Folks seemed to love the usually more reserved ex-Spice Girl getting her groove on.

Last month The Sun reported the Spice Girls — minus Beckham — will reunite for a 13-date UK tour next year, including three nights at Wembley Stadium in London.