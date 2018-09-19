VH1 Save the Music Foundation donates music instruments to school kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The VH1 Save The Music Foundation donated music instruments including clarinets, trombones, flutes, and saxophones to students at Success Prep at Thurgood Marshall school.

Today they celebrated the arrival of their new instruments with the First Lady of Louisiana, Mrs. Donna Edwards, who was once a music teacher.

"Music is such an important part of our educational process. To have them come in the school and provide these instruments to the kids. This is something that the kids will never forget and they will be able to take them with them their entire lives. This is a real gift for these students. I'm so honored to be part of this day," she said.

One of Mrs. Edwards initiatives is a program for kids called, "Thanks MAM." MAM stands for Music Arts Movement. The VH1 Save The Music Foundation has been donating music instruments to school kids since 1997.

For more information about the VH1 Save The Music Foundation, click HERE.