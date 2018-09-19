Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Social media prayers answered! Twitter is finally bringing back chronological timelines.

In 2016, Twitter began prioritizing 'tweets you might have missed' first in user timelines. It has never proven to be a popular transition.

Now Twitter is giving users control over their timelines by letting them switch between viewing tweets in chronological order and based on the site's algorithm.

Just visit Twitter's Settings page, turn off the 'Show the best Tweets first' option, and then new tweets appear in reverse chronological order.

It’s like 2015 all over again!

