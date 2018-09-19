The search for the Uptown convertible top slasher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's not even October yet, but neighbors Uptown are dealing with a slasher. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

So far, there have been at least three cases. Each one happened about the same way.

Someone used a knife or bladed instrument of some sort to cut a hole in the top of convertible car tops. Then the vandal poured some sort of stinky -- perhaps even toxic -- liquid inside the vehicles. At least one was declared a total loss by an insurance company.

One of the victims tells WGNO that the liquid could be deer urine which is used by hunters.

A neighbor's security camera recorded video in one of the cases. The car that was vandalized was down the street from the camera, but you can still get an idea of what happened. A man is seen by the car as its alarm system begins to sound. He's seen leaving the area on a bicycle.

