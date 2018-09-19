× Pumpkin Patch List for Halloween 2018

It’s almost Halloween season, and that means it’s time to start planning your trip to a pumpkin patch now.

Here’s our list of pumpkin patches across South Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast:

City Park Pumpkin Patch: 1 Palm Dr, New Orleans, LA 70124 (504) 300-1289

First United Methodist Church: 433 Erlanger Dr., Slidell

First Presbyterian Church: 5401 S. Clairborne Ave. (504) 866-7409

Lil' J's Pumpkin Patch: 3000 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans

Liuzza Land: 56457 Holden Circle, Amite (985) 284-0722

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden: 4560 Essen Lane (at I-10) (225) 763-3990

Mrs. Heather's Pumpkin Patch: 11215 Lee's Lane (225) 567-3493

Operation Pumpkin: 333 Canal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Montz Pumpkin Farm: 17834 River Rd., Montz (985) 652-3672

Plum Streets Pumpkin Patch: Lafreneire Park, 3000 Downs Blvd

Pumpkins in the Park: TerraBella Village, Covington

St. Anselm Catholic Church: 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville

St. Augustine: 3412 Haring Road (504) 887-4801

St. Charles United Methodist Church: 1905 Ormond, Blvd. (985) 764-8292

St. Martin's Episcopal Church: 2216 Metairie Rd. (504) 835-7357

St. Mark's Episcopal Church: 3245 Manhattan Blvd. (504) 366-0123

St. Paul's Episcopal School: 6249 Canal Blvd. (504) 488-1319

St. Peter Church: 125 E. 19th Avenue, Covington (985) 892-2422

Steele's Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival: 56459 Dollar Rd., Angie (985) 966-1041

Fall Fest at Stella Plantation: 4881 Hwy. 39, Braithwaite (504) 682-2467

Timberlane Pumpkin Patch: Timberlane Country Club, 1 Timberlane Dr, Gretna (entrance on Lapalco)

Coastal Ridge Farm: 27230 Road 221, Picayune, MS (601) 918-3770

Diamondhead United Methodist Pumpkin Patch: 5305 Noma Drive, Diamondhead, MS (228) 255-6888

Southern Promiseland Farm: 1212 Raygan Ln. Kiln, MS (228) 255-4866

BlueJack Ridge Ranch: 172 Burrus Boulevard, Poplarville, MS (601) 795-9949

Grasshoppers Family Fun Center: 136 Ceasar Road, Picayune, MS (228) 586-6251

St. Charles Borremeo School: 112 Goodyear Blvd, Picayune, MS (601) 799-0860

Check out our interactive map below: