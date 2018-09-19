× Police respond to second Algiers shooting incident in less that 5 hours

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– The NOPD is on the scene of a shooting in the 1300 block of Nunez Street in Algiers.

This is the second shooting incident in Algiers in a 5 hour period.

In this incident, Officers say that they were called to Nunez Street around 4:00 a.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the back.

His current condition is unknown at this time.

This incident comes on the heels of another shooting in the 1100 block of Sumner Street.

In that incident, officers were called to the scene around 10:30 Tuesday night where they found 4 victims.

Investigators say that a man was shot in the head, but was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

2 women were also shot, but their wounds are said to be non-life threatening.

A 9-year-old child was also injured in the incident, but it is unclear if this injury was the result of being shot.

Both incidents remain under investigation at this hour.

If you can help police, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111