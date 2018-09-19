× Marrero man killed in Prairieville 18-wheeler crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA – A 51-year-old Marrero man died early this morning when he drove his car into the back of a stationary 18-wheeler.

Dean Critten was behind the wheel of his 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo just before 2 a.m. on September 19 when the fatal collision occurred on I-10 in Ascension Parish.

An 18-wheeler driven by a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man was stopped on the shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-10 when Critten’s car slammed into it and slid beneath the rear axles.

“Crashes, especially those involving 18-wheelers, can provide unique challenges for first responders and often require roadways to be closed for extended periods,” Trooper Bryan Lee said in a press release. “In this case, the trailer became unstable due to damage sustained in the crash and required I-10 to be closed while emergency crews worked to stabilize it and extricate the deceased driver.”

Critten was not wearing his seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Blood samples were taken from both drivers, and toxicology reports are pending.

“Troopers would like to remind the public that while investigating crash scenes the safety of all those involved, as well as the safety of other motorists, is paramount,” Lee said. “First responders and emergency crews will continue to work diligently to reopen roadways as quickly and safely as possible to minimize the effect on the motoring public.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the LSP.