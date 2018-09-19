Man arrested after rubbing produce on his butt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANASSAS, VA -- Just a typical Saturday in Virginia... when a man walked into a supermarket and pulled down his pants and began rubbing the produce on his butt before putting it back on the shelves.

Police arrived at the Giant Food store around 4:30 PM in response to a 911 call.

The 27-year-old suspect, Michael Dwayne Johnson, was arrested inside the supermarket and charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property.

Giant Store employees destroyed several pallets of produce just to be safe.

