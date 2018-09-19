Inside Edition did a smash and grab story and someone broke into their news van

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- Inside Edition went above and beyond to show how horrible smash and grab crime is in the city of San Francisco.

They planted a car, equipped with multiple cameras, and left a stereo and Michael Kors purse in plain view inside the vehicle.

Inside the purse and stereo was a GPS tracking system. Sneaky.

It took only 20 minutes for a couple to break into the car and steal both items.

As the reporter chased down the suspects, someone broke into the Inside Edition news van!

While Inside Edition got their stereo and Michael Kors purse back... someone got away with thousands of dollars worth of television equipment!

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.