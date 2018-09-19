Get the Skinny on Carb Counting: The Skinny on NET CARBS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're counting carbs because you're watching your weight, your blood sugar, or following a keto diet, it's important to know that not all carbs are the same – and “net” carbs matter. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on how to calculate net carbs + how this fits in with your daily allotment of carbs.

Most carbs have four calories per gram. But sugar alcohols in food changes the 'rules' about counting carbs.

Sugar alcohols are used as reduced-calorie sweeteners in products like ice cream, beverages, and protein bars, providing bulk and texture similar to sugar. Some of the more common sugar alcohols include erythritol, maltitol, xylitol and sorbitol. Common brands include Swerve and Truvia.

On average, sugar alcohols provide about half the carbs and calories of regular sugar. But sugar alcohols like erythritol have less than 0.02 calories per gram.

American Diabetes Association recommends the following guidelines to account for sugar alcohol when counting carbs:

If a food has 5 or more grams of sugar alcohols per serving, subtract HALF the grams of sugar alcohol from the total carbohydrates.

Example: If a food has 25 grams of carbs and 18 grams of sugar alcohol, subtract 9 grams from the total, yielding 16 grams of 'impact' or ‘net’ carbohydrates. See www.diabetes.org for more details and examples.

EXCEPTION: For erythritol (e.g. Swerve), subtract ALL of the sugar alcohol from the total carbohydrates.

SUGAR ALCOHOLS Type Cals/gram Sweetness compared to sugar Typical Food Applications Sorbitol 2.6 50 - 70% Sugar-free candies, gum, frozen desserts and baked goods Xylitol 2.4 100% Gum, hard candy, pharmaceuticals and oral health products: cough drops, cough syrups, toothpaste, mouthwashes Maltitol 2.1 75% Hard candies, gum, chocolates, baked goods, ice cream Erythritol 0 - 0.2* 60 - 80% Bulk sweetener in low calorie foods * FDA accepts 0.2 kcal/g, but some other countries, such as Japan and the European Union, accept 0 kcal/g.

Source: FoodInsight.org

