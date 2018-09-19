× Fire in Halloween section of Marrero Walmart prompts evacuation, closes store

MARRERO – Firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart in Marrero this morning.

Chief Don Robertson of the Marrero Harvey Fire Department said his firefighters were on the scene within one minute of the alarm going out.

The store’s sprinkler system was already engaged, Robertson said, and the blaze was fully contained within four minutes.

Firefighters evacuated the building as a precaution.

The fire broke out in the “seasonal” section amid Halloween decorations, and the fire damage was limited to that area, although the sprinklers caused more widespread water damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The Walmart will be closed until further notice as the cleanup continues, Robertson said.