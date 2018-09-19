Faith, Hope, & Fashion fundraiser to donate chemo comfort bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La. -- Slidell Municipal Airport is clearing out one of its hangars but not for a giant new aircraft.

They are clearing it out for a runway.

On Friday, September 21st, models will strut their stuff for a unique fashion show that will help comfort those who are fighting for their lives.

The idea of this fashion fundraiser came from Wendi Abney who is a breast cancer survivor.

She's a survivor, and most of the models are, too.

Those who will be walking the catwalk are either battling cancer or have won the fight.

"After my journey through cancer, I wanted to give back to the patients. I wanted to help the patients through their journeys," says Abney, the founder of Faith Hope and Fashion.

The funds from the event will go to the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center and help fund special comfort bags for those who are going through chemo or radiation.

"The bags have items in it. They have neck pillows, water bottles, earbuds, lotions, a journal, things like that, that the patient can use while they are sitting their for those three or four hours through treatment," says Abney.

Each bag has a special, encouraging message.

"One of the quotes is, "When the world says give up, hope whispers try one more time," says Abney.

Abney also mirrors that encouragement, telling patients that they have to keep a positive mindset.

"Don't think of it as negative. This is what you have to do and every drip that is going in your body is killing that cancer," says Abney.

The Faith Hope and Fashion show opens its doors at 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the Slidell Municipal Airport, Hangar #15.

For more information, click here.