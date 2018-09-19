× Ed-itorial: Biggest win for LSU since November 2011

There’s no doubt about it.

Saturday’s 22-21 LSU win over Auburn was the biggest for the Tigers, since defeating Alabama in the so-called game of the century in November of 2011 in Tuscaloosa.

Down 21-10 on the road, early in the third quarter, LSU rallied to play two quarters of outstanding football, and pick up the biggest win of Ed Orgeron’s coaching career.

There were many highlights.

Auburn’s last points came at the 10:38 mark of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, LSU linebacker Devin White personally killed two Auburn drives. Twice, he got penetration into the backfield, and twice he was held by Auburn center Kaleb Kim.

White made an even bigger play in the first quarter.

On fourth and one at the LSU 15, he anticipated the play and beat the Auburn right tackle into the backfield.

White stopped running back Jatarvious Whitlow for a loss of two.

In the last two wins over Auburn, the LSU secondary has outplayed Auburn receivers. Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham completed only 16 of 28 passes for 198 yards.

The longest pass play for Auburn was 33 yards to Asa Martin. He was lined up on the play as a running back to the left of the quarterback. He was uncovered on a wheel route down the sideline.

No Auburn wide out had a reception of more than 20 yards. And, Auburn’s best wide out, Darius Slayton, caught 3 passes for only 33 yards, with a long gain of 20.

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger guessed correctly on one of the biggest plays of the game.

On first and ten at the LSU 29 yard line, Auburn blitzed six. But, Ensminger had the correct play call. That is a three man route with 7 protecting. Quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the ball in between defenders to wide receiver Derrick Dillon, who raced to the end zone to complete a 71 yard play.

Twice on LSU’s game winning field goal drive, Auburn was flagged for pass interference. And, although there was the expected howling in the stadium, there is no doubt both of those calls were legit.

TV analyst Gary Danielson was straight forward with his criticism of the Auburn defensive backs.

“This is undisciplined football,” said Danielson.

And, he is correct.

The LSU Tigers have some things to clean up, including 9 penalties in the game for 9 yards.

But, the identity of this team is pretty much is set.

And, it is a solid one.

Play great defense, run the football well enough, win the kicking game, and get big plays from your quarterback.

And, most importantly, win the turnover battle.

LSU is plus 7 in turnover margin in 2018, best in the Southeastern Conference.

The Tigers still have a daunting schedule in front of them. It includes an October featuring a road game at Florida, and home games against Georgia and Mississippi State.

But, those teams will have to physically whip LSU.

Ed Orgeron’s teams are not likely to give the game to the opposition.