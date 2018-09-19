× Covington Police Chief resigning to attend to ‘other pursuits’ full time

COVINGTON – Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz is stepping down.

Lentz handed in his resignation letter, which takes effect at 5 p.m. on October 3, to Covington mayor Mike Cooper on September 14, according to Cooper.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve the people of Covington as their Chief of Police, and a privilege to serve under your administration,” Lentz wrote in the letter. “At this time, however, I am called to other pursuits that will require my full time and attention.”

Lentz made the announcement to his department this morning, according to Cooper.

“Chief Lentz has done a tremendous job for the people of Covington, and I am grateful for his efforts and many successes in the last five years,” Cooper said. “The Covington Police Department is a solid, professional and proactive law enforcement organization, and Tim’s departure leaves big shoes to fill. I wish him well in whatever his future pursuits might be, and thank him sincerely for his service to Covington.”

Deputy Chief Stephen Culotta will serve as Interim Police Chief until a permanent replacement for Lentz is hired.