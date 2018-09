× Burger King franchisee looking to hire at 43 Greater New Orleans locations

New Orleans – GPS Hospitality is looking to hire managers and crew members at all of their Burger King locations in the New Orleans area.

A job fair takes place Wednesday, Sep. 19; the first half of the fair runs from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and the second half runs from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Applicants can visit gpshospitality.com/locations to find the closest Burger King in their area or www.gpsjobfair2018.com to apply online.