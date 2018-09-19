Arrr! Ahoy! Avast! Shiver Me Timbers! Learn how to talk like a pirate!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez wanted to learn how to talk like a pirate on International Talk Like a Pirate Day! Here's the lingo he learned!

Five Basic Pirate Words:

1."Ahoy!"-"Hello!"

2. "Avast!"-"Stop!"

3. "Aye!"-"Yes!"

4. "Aye, Aye!"- "I'll get right on that, sir!"

5. "Arrr!"-"I'm happy". Don't confuse "arrr" with "arrrg". "Arrg!" expresses displeasure.

More Advanced Pirate Words: