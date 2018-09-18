Women busted for selling pot products at church event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Georgia women face felony drug charges after police discovered that they were selling marijuana edibles at a church event in Savannah.

Officers say Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley, both in their 20’s, were openly selling the THC laced goodies at an entrepreneurial event hosted by the church on Friday.

According to authorities, one of the women was actively advertising the mega munchies on social media.

They told the young women that it was time for a blunt... discussion about drug use.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.