The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with the Oak Knoll Country Club
Hammond, La
Opened in 1923 Oak Knoll Country Club is one of the oldest golf courses in Louisiana. Located in Hammond just 40 minutes from New Orleans, Oak Knoll’s 18 lush fairways among hundreds of live oak trees and small greens make this short course challenging for golfers of all levels.
- Address
- 45246 Country Club Road
- Hammond, LA 70401
- Phone Number
- (985) 345-2387
- Website
Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!
A great gift for the golfer on your list!
Deal Highlights
- $99 gets you over $350 worth of golf
- A round of golf with cart at each participating course location
- Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area
Description
For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.
Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions
Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course
Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)
Must mention card when booking Tee Time
Not valid for tournament or league play
Not valid with other discounts/promotions
Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends
Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm – close
Limit 1 card per household
Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019
Purchase Agreement
Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days
All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events
Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash
NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments
