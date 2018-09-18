Officers restrain fake Uber driver in body wrap after he tries to follow woman into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. - Officers restrained a man in a body wrap after he posed as an Uber driver and displayed erratic behavior in a California neighborhood Saturday.

“Suspect is not injured, he is under arrest. He’s being transported by AMR to the hospital for evaluation and then he’ll be taken to jail,” Chula Vista Police Sgt. Steve Szymozak told KSWB.

Police arrived at the 600 block of Gilbert Place around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a call from a female victim.

The woman told police a man approached her and identified himself as an Uber driver. When she told the man that she did not order an Uber ride, he attempted to follow the woman into her home.

“He followed her up to her front door, she was able to close the door, he did not make entry into the house,” said Szymozak.

Once police arrived, they began questioning the man. He turned violent and resisted arrest, according to police.

Officers restrained the man in a body wrap. A small amount of cocaine was found in his SUV.

The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries sustained in the confrontation. He sustained a few minor scrapes, but no significant injuries, said Szymozak. When he is released, he will be brought into custody.

Complaints about fake rideshare drivers victimizing customers are on the rise across the country. Recently, a man posing as an Uber driver in Las Vegas allegedly abducted a woman from the Strip - she made a brave escape from a moving car.

Uber urges all riders to follow their safety guidelines. The company says before you get in any car, make sure the vehicle and license plate number matches the information provided on the app. Verify the driver’s name and picture, and always ask the driver “who are you here for?”