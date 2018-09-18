NOPD looking for 2 persons of interest after N.O. East murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two persons of interest that may know something about a murder that occurred early this morning in New Orleans East.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard shortly before 1:30 a.m. on September 18, according to the NOPD.

The officers found a 58-year-old man behind the counter who had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men who were recorded on surveillance video inside the gas station are considered persons of interest and are being sought for questioning in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the two pictured persons of interest are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Everett Briscoe at (504) 658-5300.