NOPD investigates New Orleans East Murder

NEW ORLEANS, LA.– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a man in the Seventh District.

Officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting around 1:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.

That’s when they discovered a 58-year-old adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the location… He died at the scene

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

