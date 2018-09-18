NOPD arrests two teenagers in double shooting investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says it has arrested two people in connection with a double shooting that happened on Sunday, September 9.

Police say both suspects are male. One is 15 and the other is 17.

The shooting happened at about 8:00 in the evening near the intersection of Edinburgh and Hamilton streets in the Hollygrove neighborhood.

According to police, one of the victims is a 16-year-old girl and the other is a 23-year-old man. Police say both were critically wounded in the attack.

According to an initial report from the department, the victims were in a park when gunshots rang out. At the scene, detectives marked at least ten shell casings that remained on the ground after the gunfire ended.

Police say the girl had been shot in the head and the man in the leg and arm.

Detectives say they are still looking for more information in the case. Anyone who can help them should contact the NOPD Second District at 504-658-6020. Or you can phone-in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.