NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club now on Magazine St.

NEW ORLEANS -- Subscription services have taken the retail world by storm, from Barkbox to FabFitFun, but one local company drops a little bit of New Orleans magic in your mailbox every month!

We stopped by NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club's location on Magazine Street to check out their new merchandise. Not only do they sell past and present shirts, but they spotlight other local artists.

If you would rather just get your tee sent to your mailbox, sign up is simple! Go to nolatshirtclub.com and opt in to receive a new t-shirt every month for just $15.

NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club is now located at 3646 Magazine Street. Stop in and tell them that WGNO sent you!

