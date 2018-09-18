× Michael Lewis: Saints must find pass rush

Saints Hall of Famer Michael Lewis cut to the chase, when discussing the Saints defense Tuesday at the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club at Rock N Bowl.

Lewis said the Saints pass rush, must improve, significantly.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lewis was inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2015.

The Saints are 29th in total defense, allowing 428 yards and 33 points a game. The Saints have three quarterback sacks, one interception, and no fumble recoveries in a loss to Tampa Bay and a win over Cleveland.

The Saints play at Atlanta Sunday.