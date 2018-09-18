Mayor LaToya Cantrell gives Beyonce & Jay-Z key to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS– Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued Jay-Z and Beyonce the key to the City of New Orleans when they were here for their “On The Run II Tour” last week.
Cantrell posted a picture of the exchange to her Instagram.
Here she is with Jay-Z saying she gave the Key to the City to The Carters to highlight their humanitarian work and for the scholarship funds they’ve launched to benefit New Orleans.
When #OTRII came to @CityOfNOLA, I surprised Jay-Z with a Key to the City to highlight both his and @beyonce collective humanitarian work. The Carters recently launched scholarship funds that will benefit cities on their tour. The #CityOfYes embraces you both with love! 📸 @ravieb
Beyonce and Jay-Z performed last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.