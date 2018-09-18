Mayor LaToya Cantrell gives Beyonce & Jay-Z key to New Orleans

Posted 4:36 PM, September 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:47PM, September 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

NEW ORLEANS– Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued Jay-Z and Beyonce the key to the City of New Orleans when they were here for their “On The Run II Tour” last week.

Cantrell posted a picture of the exchange to her Instagram.

Here she is with Jay-Z saying she gave the Key to the City to The Carters to highlight their humanitarian work and for the scholarship funds they’ve launched to benefit New Orleans.

Beyonce and Jay-Z performed last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

