Mayor LaToya Cantrell gives Beyonce & Jay-Z key to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued Jay-Z and Beyonce the key to the City of New Orleans when they were here for their “On The Run II Tour” last week.

Cantrell posted a picture of the exchange to her Instagram.

Here she is with Jay-Z saying she gave the Key to the City to The Carters to highlight their humanitarian work and for the scholarship funds they’ve launched to benefit New Orleans.

Beyonce and Jay-Z performed last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.