Man destroys pelican statue, social media calls him out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- A Slidell man was caught on video knocking over a fiberglass pelican outside of a local business. Thanks to social media, he's turned himself in.

Police say Steven Mortrud knocked the pelican off its pedestal in the 1600 block of Front Street early Sunday morning. That could have been the end of this story but alas, he returned on Sunday to kick the head off.

Mortrud was arrested after someone recognized him online. The painted 3D pelicans are displayed across the city, mostly in front of businesses. Mortrud is charged with "criminal damage."

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.