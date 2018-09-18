Gone Fishin’: Plaquemines oystermen concerned about state’s master plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plaquemines Parish, La.-- Normally we jump on a boat and chase a few fins but today's gone fishing is about another delicacy of the sea.

"I'm actually a 4th generation oyster grower here in Plaquemines Parish," says John Tesvich.

He runs a few oyster boats out of Plaquemines Parish. He told us what makes their oysters so tasty.

Tesvich said, "The oysters grow big and plump and meaty in comparable to other areas."

Like many in Plaquemines Parish, John has concerns about the state's plans to divert water into the the bays where the oysters are harvested.

Acoording to Tesvich, "That(the state's master plan) threatens the whole ecosystem and our fisheries for you know the West Bank of Plaquemines Parish. It would pretty much wipe out the oysters because oysters cannot live in fresh water."

So for this four generation survivor of our food supply, the fight is on. "

We need clean water. We need a brackish mix that are like our bays and bayous. Like they've had for ages," said Tesvich.