× Garbage man struck and killed near Houma

GRAY, LA – A 45-year-old sanitation worker was killed this morning when a man slammed his vehicle into a garbage truck that had come to a stop in the road.

Gerald Houston was on the right side of the Mack garbage truck, which was stopped in the left lane of LA 24, when 26-year-old Dylan Morris approached from behind around 6:30 a.m. on September 18.

Morris slammed his 2018 Toyota Tundra pickup truck into the rear of the garbage truck, striking Houston and fatally injuring him, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Investigators believe Morris was driving fatigued at the time of the deadly collision.

The crash remains under investigation.