Cheeseburger Cups! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up in honor of #NationalCheeseburgerDay!

A super easy twist on a classic - Test Kitchen Taylor's Cheeseburger Cups are perfect for a tailgate or a party!

Cheeseburger Cups

2 lbs ground beef

2 cans Pillsbury Grands, each biscuit separated into halves

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup mustard

salt

pepper

garlic powder

Cooked toppings (grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon)

Fresh toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickles)

Cheese

Brown ground beef, add in ketchup, mustard, salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Place one biscuit in the bottom and around the sides of each cup of a cupcake pan.

Place a spoonful of ground beef on top of the biscuit and top with cooked toppings of your choosing.

Top with enough cheese to cover.

Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes or until biscuits are cooked.

Top with any fresh toppings of your choosing!

