Carla’s Menu: Banh Mi Boys

NEW ORLEANS – On this Carla’s Menu, Carla Pesono takes us to a Vietnamese spot in Metairie, Banh Mi Boys. Owned by Metairie native, Peter Nguyen, this little gem is hidden next to a Texaco gas station at the corner of Transcontinental and Airline Drive.

They serve Vietnamese comfort food with over-the-top creations of their Banh Mi and loaded fries.

Nguygen says, "I just wanted to do something different. I like to be creative in the kitchen. If you look at my menu everything is off the wall weird. I came into this with no experience, I just had a passion for cooking that's all. I was a self-taught home cook. Everything you see here is a lot of trial and error."

Carla says everything is so fresh and colorful. Her favorite loaded fries are the K-Town. They are fries topped with Korean marinated beef, kimchi bits, sunny side egg, kimchi mayo, cilantro, and green onion.

Another great loaded fries is the Cajun Crack fries, which are fries topped with fried chicken skin, Applewood smoked bacon, ranch, and flamin’ hot cracklin’ crumble and green onions.

Carla’s favorite banh mi is the Bang Bang Shrimp.

Banh Mi Boys is located at 5001 Airline Dr. in Metairie. They are open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.