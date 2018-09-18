Cantrell, Yenni cut ribbon on regional ride sharing program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni officially cut the ribbon on the RTA's new regional ride program this morning.

The new cooperative agreement allows riders to purchase one $6 all day, all access pass that will be accepted on RTA buses in Orleans and JET buses in Jefferson Parishes.

The regional ride program officially started on September 9, and officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning to help publicize the new transportation agreement.