Brunch to be Served at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie
Drago’s, known for their Charbroiled Oysters that they consider the “Single Best Bite of Food in New Orleans” will begin serving brunch on Sunday, September 23rd at their Fat City location.
- Locations
- Fat City (Metairie)
- Address
- 3232 N. Arnoult Road
- Metairie, LA 70002
- (504) 888-9254
- Hours
- Monday-Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm
- Brunch: Weekends from 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Address
- Hilton New Orleans Riverside
- Address
- 2 Poydras Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- (504) 584-3911
- Hours
- Open Daily: 11:00am – 10:00pm
- Address
- Fat City (Metairie)
- Menu
- New Brunch Menu to be posted soon.
Click here for more information about Drago’s Seafood Restaurant.
*********
Alligator Tacos
(Yields 6 servings)
Ingredients:
Taco Ingredients:
- 12 oz. Alligator Tail Meat
- Blackening Seasoning
- 6 – 6″ Flour Tortillas
- Pico de Gallo
- Arugula
- Aioli (recipe below)
- Lemon and Lime Wedge (optional)
Cajun Aioli Ingredients:
- 1 pt. Mayonnaise
- 1/2 Tbsp Red Pepper (finely chopped; choose your heat level)
- 3 Tbsp Honey
- Dash Cayenne Pepper
- 1 Tbsp Sesame Seed Oil
- 4 Tbsp Corn Syrup
Instructions:
- Ladle 1 oz. oil in skillet. Add 12 oz portion of Alligator tail meat pieces. Shake blackening seasoning on both sides of alligator. Cook thoroughly for approximately 5 minutes.
- Place six 6″ flour tortillas spread out in oven on warm for 1 minute.
- Put the tortillas on a plate.
- Apply approximately 1 oz of Cajun Aioli to each tortilla.
- Place 3-5 pieces of alligator in center of each tortilla.
- Dress each taco with arugula and pico de gallo.