Brunch to be Served at Drago’s Seafood Restaurant in Metairie

Drago’s, known for their Charbroiled Oysters that they consider the “Single Best Bite of Food in New Orleans” will begin serving brunch on Sunday, September 23rd at their Fat City location.

Locations Fat City (Metairie) Address 3232 N. Arnoult Road Metairie, LA 70002 (504) 888-9254 Hours Monday-Sunday: 11:00am – 9:00pm Brunch: Weekends from 11:00am – 3:00pm Hilton New Orleans Riverside Address 2 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70130 (504) 584-3911 Hours Open Daily: 11:00am – 10:00pm

Alligator Tacos

(Yields 6 servings)

Ingredients:

Taco Ingredients:

12 oz. Alligator Tail Meat

Blackening Seasoning

6 – 6″ Flour Tortillas

Pico de Gallo

Arugula

Aioli (recipe below)

Lemon and Lime Wedge (optional)

Cajun Aioli Ingredients:

1 pt. Mayonnaise

1/2 Tbsp Red Pepper (finely chopped; choose your heat level)

3 Tbsp Honey

Dash Cayenne Pepper

1 Tbsp Sesame Seed Oil

4 Tbsp Corn Syrup

Instructions: