× 1 dead, baby injured after car slams into school bus in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – One person is dead and a baby has been hospitalized after a car slammed into the back of a school bus and the bus burst into flames.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Drive and McClelland Drive in Baton Rouge, according to ABC affiliate WBRZ.

More than 30 students heading to Redemptorist St. Gerard School were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured, according to WBRZ.

Footage from the scene shows a black convertible Chrysler sedan wedged beneath the rear of the school bus, the cloth top peeled back almost all of the way.

The identities of the person who died and the baby who was injured have not yet been released.