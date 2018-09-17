Weather Channel anchor appears to be dramatizing storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Weather Channel is defending one of their weathermen who’s gone viral for dramatically bracing for Hurricane Florence... while 2 guys casually walk behind him.

The video of Mike Seidel was posted to Twitter and has been viewed more than 27 million times.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

The viral video even sparked a bite-size parody...

The original tweet has received over 80,000 engagements leading The Weather Channel to respond, "It's important to note that the 2 individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 AM ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted."

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.