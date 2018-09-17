Weather Channel anchor appears to be dramatizing storm

The Weather Channel is defending one of their weathermen who’s gone viral for dramatically bracing for Hurricane Florence... while 2 guys casually walk behind him.
The video of Mike Seidel was posted to Twitter and has been viewed more than 27 million times.
The viral video even sparked a bite-size parody...
The original tweet has received over 80,000 engagements leading The Weather Channel to respond, "It's important to note that the 2 individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 AM ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted."
