Video: Angry neighbor rubs dog feces on front door

DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit woman was so angry with her neighbor’s dog for going to the bathroom on her lawn that she took "matter" into her own hands. Literally.

She rubbed dog feces on her neighbor's door in retaliation.

It was Saturday when Joy Edwards came home to a dirty door knob.

She checked her security tape to find her neighbor, Brenda Mullins, rubbing the substance all over her door. Mullins told a local station that “she had to do what she had to do.”

Edwards says her dog going to the bathroom on someone’s lawn should not amount to this and claims that she has reported the incident to police.

