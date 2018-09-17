These are the staggering numbers behind Florence’s wrath

The destruction wreaked by Florence keeps growing as floodwaters keep rising. But the deadly storm has already shattered records and inflicted long-term chaos.

Here are the startling numbers behind Florence’s wrath — so far:

18 deaths

At least 13 people in North Carolina and five in South Carolina died in storm-related incidents. They include a 3-month-old baby and an 81-year-old man.

Several victims died on flooded roads.

“Remember: Most storm deaths occur from drowning in fresh water, often in cars,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Don’t drive across standing or moving water.”

504, 936

That’s just the number of customers without power in the Carolinas. The number of people who lost electricity is far greater because a single customer can represent an entire home.

About 488,551 of those power outages are in North Carolina, and 16,385 are in South Carolina.

10,000,000,000,000

Florence is expected to unload a total of 10 trillion gallons of rain on North Carolina, weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said. That’s enough to fill more than 15 million Olympic-size swimming pools.

1,000

At least 1,000 swift water rescues have been made by emergency workers in North Carolina, the state’s Department of Public Safety said.

That’s on top of the hundreds of rescues made by volunteer groups or individuals helping each other.

49

That’s how many flood victims had to be plucked by air, thanks to US Coast Guard helicopters.

The 49 lives saved included 11 children, the Coast Guard said. Seven dogs and four cats were also airlifted.

15,000 shelter evacuees

More than 15,000 people were staying in 150 emergency shelters in North Carolina on Sunday. “If those shelters fill up, we will establish more shelters,” Cooper said.

112 mph

That’s how hard the wind gusted in North Carolina’s New River Inlet. Wilmington International Airport and Fort Macon suffered gusts of 105 mph, the National Weather Service said.

30.58 inches (and counting)

That’s the new North Carolina record for most rainfall from a single tropical system. It happened in the coastal town of Swansboro.

18.30 inches

South Carolina also set a new record for rainfall in a single tropical system. The previous record,17.45 inches, was set during Tropical Storm Beryl in 1994. Florence dumped 18.30 inches of rainfall in Marion.

14,000 service members

The number of service members deployed include 7,500 from the US Coast Guard and 6,500 from the National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.