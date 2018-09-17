× Sheriff: 2-year-old Livingston boy dies after shooting himself in the face

LIVINGSTON, LA- A two-year-old boy is dead after he grabbed an unsecured handgun and shot himself in the face.

Deputies responded to reports of a gunshot in the 18,000 block of Murphy Estate Lane around 10 a.m. on September 17, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“During our preliminary investigation, we learned that a handgun was on a counter in the home,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “It’s believed the child, using a stool, was able to grab the gun – which then fired a single shot. The child was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. We can not release the identity of the child at this time.”

No charges have been filed, and the investigation is still open and ongoing, according to the LPSO.