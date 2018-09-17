Saints kickers praised for consoling injured Browns kicker after game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints kickers Will Lutz and Thomas Morstead made headlines for their outstanding sportsmanship after the pair consoled Cleveland Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez after yesterday’s game.

Gonzalez missed two field goals and two extra point attempts during the close game, which ended with Lutz kicking the winning field goal to put the Saints up by three for a final score of 21 to 18.

After the game, Lutz walked over to where Gonzalez was sitting by himself on the Browns bench and consoled him.

Morestead came over soon after and walked off the field with Gonzalez.

“At the end of the day it’s not ‘just a game’ to us, this is our livelihood,” Lutz later wrote on his Twitter account. “Our careers rely on personal performance, as does everyone else’s. I will never pull for someone to fail, as I know I will too. I hope to see nothing more than Zane have an amazing career going forward.”

The Browns announced that they signed rookie kicker Greg Joseph this afternoon.

Gonzalez had an MRI for a groin injury he sustained during the game vs the Saints, according to reports.