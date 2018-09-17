× Rapist gets life in prison for attacking Mandeville woman

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man who was convicted of raping a woman in Mandeville was sentenced to life in prison.

On August 5, 2017, 26-year-old Ronald Moore, Jr., of Lacombe broke into the woman’s home in the Old Mandeville area and raped her. The woman was 53-years-old at the time.

The district attorney’s office says the woman awoke in her home to find Moore standing over her and fondling her. Prosecutors say, when the woman tried to fight back, Moore put her in a choke hold and held her to the point that blood pooled in the back of her neck and blood vessels ruptured in her face.

Prosecutors say the attack lasted about two hours and ended with Moore threatening to kill her and then taking her prescription medication, driver’s license, and mobile phone.

The attack touched off a massive police search in the area. Detectives were able to locate surveillance camera footage from a nearby business that showed Moore in the parking lot. That image was released to news media outlets in the New Orleans area.

The DA’s office says police received a phone call from someone identifying Moore as the attacker.

At trial, prosecutor say Moore spoke with Mandeville police officers and told them that he remembered being at businesses in the area of the woman’s home but did not remember the attack.

The DA’s office says DNA evidence also linked Moore to the crime. He was sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment.

According to a statement released by District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office, the victim spoke briefly in court before Moore’s sentencing.

“He changed both of our lives the night he made this decision…,” the statement quotes the victims as saying. “From this day, I hope to keep getting better.”