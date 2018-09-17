Police corral ducks during Florence
MYRTLE BEACH, SC — While South Carolinians were bracing for Florence on Friday, four Myrtle Beach police officers were busy taking care of some ducks!
The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page Friday evening, showing some officers corralling ducks into a pen.
The Facebook caption read “Officers Ewing, Officer Trott, Officer Gross and Officer Levy corralled and secured a flock of domestic ducks that escaped during the storm.”
