Police corral ducks during Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — While South Carolinians were bracing for Florence on Friday, four Myrtle Beach police officers were busy taking care of some ducks!

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted a video to its Facebook page Friday evening, showing some officers corralling ducks into a pen.

The Facebook caption read “Officers Ewing, Officer Trott, Officer Gross and Officer Levy corralled and secured a flock of domestic ducks that escaped during the storm.”