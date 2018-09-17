Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Blue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue is a sweet silver, 5-year-old tabby who craves human companionship. He was an abandoned stray in Harahan who warmed up to all the neighbors instantly this summer, but his environmental allergies took over his well being. He was surrendered to ARNO, specifically for a bad reaction to mosquitoes, which has left him with the cutest appearance of having freckles.

Blue loves treats & interactive toys like hanging toys & laser pointers. He gets very animated, especially when catnip is involved.

This handsome young chap gets along with all people & can be very playful. The aura of this alpha-male just shines too bright to share his humans, so he would prefer to be an only pet.

Blue needs an indoor home away from his allergens & lots of love & interactive play. He loves breakfast & dinner & will let you know if he feels like he has been forgotten with his sweet meows. If you love affectionate kitties who show appreciation for your love & kindness, then Blue is for you! Please email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org for more info.

The adoption fee is $50 for an adult cat which includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

