Man receives liver transplant while wife gives birth to twins

All four members of a Topeka, Kansas family recently found themselves as patients at Nebraska Medicine for different reasons. While 33-year-old Brady Sorensen was recovering from a liver transplant his wife, Jess, went into premature labor with their twin girls.

“Looking back it was smooth and perfect… in the moment it was a chaotic mess,” Brady Sorensen told KMTV.

He received his first liver transplant when he was 8-months-old and had a second when he was in his 20s. His wife, Jess, was pregnant when he learned he’d need a third.

“I was just not sure how that was all going to play out, and I was like, I don’t want to have to go through labor all by myself,” Jess said.

Brady was eight days post transplant and Jess was 33-weeks pregnant when Brady walked into his hospital room, and “Jess stood up to give me a hug or something…and then her water broke. So I pushed my call light, several nurses from the transplant team came in,” Brady said.

Jess said the whole situation was a little comical since she was not among nurses trained in labor and delivery, “the nurses made me laugh because they were unsure what they should do with me.”

Jess went down to labor and delivery, and doctors gave Brady permission to join his wife. She had a c-section and delivered Emery Elizabeth and Riley Kate. The girls were in good health but needed to stay at the hospital for about a month to make sure they were growing and gaining weight.

“It’s all behind us and we get to go home soon and figure out what our new normal is going to look like,” Jess said. They’ve since been discharged, and the whole family is doing well.