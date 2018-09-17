Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s LiveWell Fest and Tour de Jefferson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tour de Jefferson

"In its 12th year, Tour de Jefferson will offer cyclists of all experience levels the chance to ride a 42-mile, 28-mile, or 13-mile route. The ride will start in Lafreniere Park and will end back at the Al Copeland Concert Meadow with a family-friendly wellness festival. The goal of this biking adventure is to continually enhance the awareness of quality-of-life amenities, recreational venues, and the Bicycle Master Plan in Jefferson Parish." - jeffersonchamber.org

Sunday, October 21, 2018

Lafreniere Park Al Copeland Concert Meadow 3000 Downs Blvd. Metairie, LA 70003

Schedule 7:00am - 8:00am: Rider Packet Pick-up and Breakfast (No event day registration) 8:15am: Rider Safety Briefing 8:30am: Ride Begins

Turn-by-Turn Directions 13-Mile Directions 28-Mile Directions 42-Mile Directions

Rider Jerseys and Tanks & Tees Jerseys - Order by September 18th to pick them up during packet pick-up! Tanks & Tees - Order by October 2nd to pick them up during packet pick-up!

The Tour de Jefferson ends at the LiveWell Fest 2018.

Click here for more information about the Tour de Jefferson.

Click here for more information about the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

*********

LiveWell Fest 2018

"The 2nd Annual LiveWell Fest will feature live music, food & drink, craft vendors, massages, a Kids Zone, and so much more! It will bring together local restaurants, community members, and health organizations to highlight the availability of healthy options, and importance of healthy initiatives in the Greater New Orleans Area. " - jeffersonchamber.org

Sunday, October 21, 2018

10:00am - 4:00pm

Lafreniere Park Al Copeland Concert Meadow 3000 Downs Blvd. Metairie, LA 70003

Free Admission

Schedule of Events Tour de Jefferson 7:00am - 8:00am: Rider Packet Pick-up and Breakfast (No event day registration) 8:15am: Rider Safety Briefing 8:30am: Ride Begins Walk Join us for a 2-mile healthy tips trail though Lafreniere Park. Walkers & Runners of all ages, strollers, and friendly puppies welcome! Pre-Registration encouraged, but not required. Admission is FREE, sign up today! 8:30am: Check-in 8:45am: First Run Warm Up 9:00am: Walk Starts Fitness Classes Open 10:00am Live Music 11:00am - 12:15pm: Aaron Benjamin 12:45pm - 2:00pm: Kristin Diable 2:30pm - 4:00pm: - The Bright Light Social Hour



Click here for more information about LiveWell Fest 2018.

Click here for more information about the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

*********

Gulf Tacos

"Gulf Tacos will be serving food at upcoming festivals, bars, and other events. Three percent of our profits are going to help combat addiction." - facebook.com/Gulf-Tacos

Call for catering information (504) 258-1652



Click here for more information about Gulf Tacos.

*********

Proceeds from this event will go towards Jefferson Chamber's efforts in public policy, advocacy and quality of life initiatives. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the American Heart Association. The Jefferson Chamber's Health & Wellness Council was formed in early 2017 as a new initiative focused on educating businesses on the benefits of a healthier workforce and encouraging healthier lifestyles in Jefferson Parish. The LiveWell Jefferson campaign is focused on delivering and communicating healthy lifestyle choices to the community.