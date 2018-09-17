David’s Bridal dresses just $99!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you looking to tie the knot soon? 💍💍💍

David’s Bridal has wedding dresses on sale for $99 - exclusively online!

The dresses are samples. David’s Bridal will provide alterations for an additional fee if there are issues like tears in the lining or tulle.

These dresses are only available online, so you won’t be able to try them on but you can return them online within 14 days. Some of the gowns once sold for almost $1,500! Good deal!

