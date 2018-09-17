Brother Martin over Hahnville 37-20 at Tad Gormley
-
Rummel scores on first possession, makes it stand up in 7-3 win over St Paul’s
-
Jesuits tops Hahnville in jamboree, Tigers in crosshairs of LHSAA
-
St James rallies from 13 points down to defeat Lutcher
-
Tulane defeats Nicholls
-
Spicy Cajuns: Country Day rallies to defeat Amite, 24-23
-
-
Friday Night Bands: We kick off our series with the St Aug Marching 100
-
Rouses Friday Night Trivia Contest!
-
Friday Night Football Contests – Enter to Win!
-
Friday Night Football Boil Boss Giveaway! Enter each week!
-
Tuned in Wildcats defeat Lutcher, 24-14
-
-
Saints lose second preseason game to the Cardinals
-
Edna Karr destroys Landry Walker 40-0 on Friday Night Football
-
Destrehan defeats Slidell on Friday Night Football